FINDLAY — Anglers interested in learning the art of fly fishing and practicing their skills are invited to participate in instructor-led clinics at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery in Erie County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Clinics are available on a first come, first served basis on a half-mile section of Cold Creek within the fish hatchery.
Two types of clinics are offered, beginner and intermediate. Beginner programs are for those with little to no experience fly fishing, while the intermediate clinics are for those with casting experience or who have taken a beginner program in the past.
The beginner program has 120 spots available over three days. Sessions are held on Aug. 27, Sept. 3, and Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon, or 1-4 p.m. Instruction by Division of Wildlife staff and volunteers focuses on understanding the needed equipment and learning to cast.
The intermediate clinics are Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. These classes focus on advanced casting techniques and fly tying. Sixty spots are available.
Attendees of both the beginner and intermediate classes can test their newly acquired skills by fishing for the abundant rainbow trout found in Cold Creek.
Register online at the Wild Ohio Harvest Community at wildohio.gov. The Castalia State Fish Hatchery is located at 7018 Homegardner Road, Castalia.
Anglers may only participate once in the beginner fly fishing classes. All anglers age 16 and older are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license. A fishing license is available at participating vendors, wildohio.gov, or the HuntFish OH mobile app.