Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Homeschool Mornings: Winter Homes is set for Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join a naturalist for homeschool morning. Hike in a park, explore the outdoors and learn about a seasonal nature topic. All guardians must stay on-site with the group. Register the children who will be attending the program. This program is appropriate for children age 5 and up. The leader is Emma Taylor.
Nature Play: Winter Mini-Hike is Jan. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Taylor is the leader.
Magic at the Greenhouse is Jan. 22 from 10-11 a.m. via videoconference. Get some therapeutic greenery during the browns, grays and whites of the Wood County winter. You’ll learn about the work of the stewardship staff in the parks and how the greenhouse fits in with the parks’ mission. Discuss how the greenhouse serves the Wood County community and beyond. The leaders are Jim Witter and Sanja Jennings.
Carburetor Rebuild is Jan. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. John Franks will rebuild the DLTX 71 carburetor for a John Deere tractor, and answer all your carburetor questions as he works.
Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Informational Program is Jan. 25 from 7-8 p.m. via videoconference. This virtual information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects and geology. Certification is co-sponsored by OSU Extension. The leader is Witter.
Base Camp Stories: An Introduction to Boondocking is Jan. 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. is Jan. 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Car camping is one thing, but car camping without connection to water, sewer, or electricity and outside of a designated campground is a rewarding adventure like no other. Join Craig and Heather Spicer as they share their planning, logistics, evolution of their rig and lessons learned along the way from Utah to Maine.
Native Plants in the Yard will be held Jan. 28 from 5-6 p.m. via videoconference. This program is an extension from the “Magic at the Greenhouse” videoconference on Jan 22. Build on what was presented at the greenhouse and learn about how to incorporate native plants into your yard, and tips on local sources of plants. Witter is the leader.
A Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop will be held Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-noon. at Carter Historic Farm. Fruit tree pruning is both an art and a science. Learn how to train and prune young fruit trees for health, yield and species. This is an outdoor hands-on workshop, dress for the weather. The program leader is Michelle Wallace, regional ANR Extension educator.
Seed Cleaning Marathon (volunteer) is Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve. Join in this all-day event and help the stewardship department staff clean native plant seeds that were harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. Park employees will have a chili cook-off for guests to enjoy in shifts of small groups. All instruction and materials provided. Arrive and depart as you wish; wear a mask. Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.
Introduction to Orienteering is set for Jan. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradner Nature Center. Find out what else the magnetic compass can do besides showing you which way is north. This tried-and-true low-tech tool can help you get from point A to point B. Learn the basics indoors and then take it outside on a short orienteering course. Dress for the weather and off trail hiking. Compasses provided, but you can also bring your own if you want. Th leader is Bill Hoefflin.