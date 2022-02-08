Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
DIY Valentines will be held Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Make valentines to share with the people you love. The program leader is Alyssa Garland.
Backpacking Basics: Personal Care is set for Feb. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Taking care of yourself can lead to a lot of fear and frustration. This program will cover tips, protocol and gear on how to drink, eat, protect and relieve yourself in the backcountry. The leader is Craig Spicer.
Nature Play: Winter Birds will be held Feb. 19 from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Activate the imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week the group will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. The leader is Emma Taylor.
Go on a Monthly Mindfulness Walk Feb. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville. Set aside time to slow down with a mindful night hike at one of our parks. Practice seated meditation, walk around our property with a naturalist and mindfully observe the world around you with the help of nature awareness activities. the program leader is Emma Taylor.
Frog Monitor Training will be held Feb. 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. via videoconference. Connect to the parks and add to our knowledge of native frogs and toads by joining the Frog and Toad Calling Survey. Volunteer monitors will be trained to conduct surveys and identify frog species by sight and sound. This is an ongoing volunteer program. The leader is Craig Spicer.
Backpacking Basics: Planning & Navigation is set for Feb. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your adventure as safe, simple and enjoyable as possible. The leader is Craig Spicer.
Intermediate Orienteering is set for Feb. 26 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Bradner Nature Center, 11491 N. Fostoria Road, Bradner. Looking to build on your compass skills? We will introduce map reading, pacing and route planning indoors, and then try out a challenge course spread through the park. Prior orienteering experience is great, but not required. Dress for extensive off-trail trekking through rough vegetation and wet areas. The leader is Bill Hoefflin.
Try Monthly Nature Journaling on Feb. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. The leader is Emma Taylor and OCVN.
Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.