Bowling Green High School graduating seniors Elise Boyle and Elijah Poetzinger were the recipients of the 2021 League of Women Voters of Bowling Green $1,000 scholarships for postsecondary education.
The league looks for students who are interested in one or more of the issues in which the league is involved, such as voting rights, U.S. Constitution, education, and government. The recipients must have displayed strong leadership, have been active in community service, and have maintained a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
Boyle is a member of the City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission, a volunteer with Not in Our Town and BRAVE (Black Rights, Advocacy, Visibility and Equity), and a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Board.
Poetzinger was a delegate to Model United Nations, served on the Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board, and was a member of the 1st Amendment Club and Key Club.
Both recipients were members of the National Honor Society, were delegates to Buckeye Girls/Boys State, and volunteered in local election campaigns.
Boyle, the daughter of daughter of Kathryn and Joseph Boyle, will attend Bowling Green State University with a major in political science.
Poetzinger, the son of Michael and the late Maria Estela Poetzinger, will attend the College of William and Mary, majoring in economics.
Both will get a one-year membership in the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green.