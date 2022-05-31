Each year the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green awards one or two scholarships to eligible seniors from Bowling Green High School or Penta Career Center.
The students chosen to receive the 2022 scholarships are Elsa Concannon and Lauren Goberman, both seniors at Bowling Green High School. They will receive a one year membership in the LWVBG in addition to a $1,000 scholarship.
The league seeks to reward students who have displayed strong leadership qualities, have been active in community service, and have maintained at least a 3.0 GPA. Among the requirements for the scholarship is a demonstration of participation in one or more of the issues in which the league is involved, such as education, government, voting rights, and the U.S Constitution.
Concannon, daughter of Karmen Concannon and Tim Concannon, has been accepted by several universities where she plans to study the natural sciences. In high school she was active in DECA, Stucrew and the track and soccer teams. She participated in Girl Scouts, Buckeye Girls State and her church, and served as a tutor to elementary students.
Goberman, daughter of Alexander Goberman and Claire Silverman, plans to attend Bowling Green State University’s Honors College with a goal of attending medical school. In high school she maintained a high GPA while participating in Madrigals, marching and symphonic band, chorale, Stucrew and student government. She was active as a volunteer at a number of local organizations.