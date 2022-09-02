The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights-University Heights, with cosponsoring Leagues from around Ohio including Bowling Green, invite the public to attend POST-ROE: Women’s Healthcare in Ohio: Just the Facts, a virtual forum on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.

Following the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, there has been a swirl of information and misinformation about abortion and the impact on women’s health of restrictions on abortion access. This nonpartisan, fact-based event features maternal-fetal medicine and reproductive health physicians and a noted legal expert to develop a better understanding of these issues.

