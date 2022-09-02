The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights-University Heights, with cosponsoring Leagues from around Ohio including Bowling Green, invite the public to attend POST-ROE: Women’s Healthcare in Ohio: Just the Facts, a virtual forum on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.
Following the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, there has been a swirl of information and misinformation about abortion and the impact on women’s health of restrictions on abortion access. This nonpartisan, fact-based event features maternal-fetal medicine and reproductive health physicians and a noted legal expert to develop a better understanding of these issues.
The webinar will explore:
• What are the facts from a medical and legal perspective about abortion and reproductive care and the downstream effects of these restrictions?
• What issues, situations and jeopardies are doctors, caregivers, and patients actually facing?
• What does the legal landscape in Ohio look like given the current bans, the pending legislation to further restrict abortion access, and the impact of federal actions?
David Hackney, M.D., Maternal Fetal Medicine
Rebecca Flyckt, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Jessie Hill, J.D., professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University
The moderator will be Karen Kasler, Statehouse Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters Greater Cleveland, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights-University Heights. Co-sponsors include League of Women Voters of Ohio, Ashtabula, Bowling Green, Metro Columbus, Greater Dayton, Kent, Oberlin, Oxford, and Youngstown, and Real Talk, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program among four Leagues of Women Voters in Northeast Ohio.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and advocates for public policy.