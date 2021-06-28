The League of Women Voters of Bowling Green embarked on our 70th year last week at a meeting at Summerfield Villas Community Center. Board officers and committee chairs attending were, front row, Char Scherer, Lee McLaird, Vassilikii Leontis, Flo Klopfenstein, Janet Parks, Joyce Kepke, Katelyn Elliott; second row, Barbara Moses, Denise Zephier, Jeanne Langendorfer, Anne Bullerjahn, Ellen Scholl, Joan Callecod, Ellen Dalton, Jennifer Karches; third row, Paul Haas. Marilyn Levinson was the photographer.
Tags
- Sports
- League Of Women Voters
- Human Activities
- Bowling
- Human Behavior
- Granada Cf
- Char Scherer
- Jeanne Langendorfer
- Ellen Scholl
- Ellen Dalton
- Photographer
- Marilyn Levinson
- Katelyn Elliott
- Flo Klopfenstein
- Joyce Kepke
- Jennifer Karches
- Joan Callecod
- Vassilikii Leontis
- Janet Parks
- Lee Mclaird
- Summerfield Villas Community Center
- League Of Women Voters Of Bowling Green
- Barbara Moses
- Anne Bullerjahn
- Denise Zephier
- Paul Haas
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Semi crashes into Grand Rapids home
- Updated: Man killed in RV mishap in Lake Twp.
- BG woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in husband's drug death
- BG woman arrested for sixth OVI in 20 years
- Updated: High-speed pursuit of motorcyclist through BG ends in crash
- Park yourself in a parklet in downtown BG, starting this weekend
- Walbridge stabbing suspect in jail
- Findlay woman killed in I-75 crash
- 3 from Walbridge indicted for menacing, extortion
- Contractor sues Perrysburg for passing on bid