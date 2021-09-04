An Honesty in Education forum is planned to discuss House bills that many see as the strangulation of freedom of public school teachers.
The Bowling Green Chapter of the League of Women Voters has been working with the American Association of University Women, the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Not in Our Town and other civic organizations in the area to host an event titled “Honesty in Education” on Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Pre-registration is requested and, once done, questions can be submitted.
The league believes a good education is the bedrock of democracy, said Janet Parks, president of the Bowling Green chapter of the League of Women Voters.
“And a good education is an honest education,” she said. “The bills inhibit what teachers can teach about our country’s history.”
Park said, if approved, the bills will discourage teachers from teaching divisive topics, such as white privilege and white supremacy.
“White supremacy is divisive. White supremacy is honest,” she said.
The purpose of the forum is to inform people on the content of the bills and the effect they will have on education – “so they will know what is allowed and not allowed to be taught,” Parks said.
The panel discussion will include educators, legal scholars, administrators, students and legislative experts. It will address a variety of issues associated with House Bills 322 and 327.
Jerry Anderson will serve as moderator and panel members include:
• Ellie Boyle, a 2021 graduate of Bowling Green High School
• Ana Brown, deputy chief of Diversity, Belonging and Multicultural Affairs at Bowling Green State University
• Arianna Bustos, student and teacher candidate at BGSU
• Todd Cramer, superintendent at Maumee City Schools
• Clayton Kalaf-Hughes, history teacher at Bowling Green City Schools
• Patrick Pauken, professor and director in the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership, and Policy at BGSU
• Cynthia Peeples, community outreach and development coordinator for the Ohio League of Women Voters
This event is open to the public.
To register in advance, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrc-ihqjosGNRtPHqghP2ASNPuWK5y4-a9
Those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
They had no problem getting people to participate, said Lee McLaird, chairperson of the program’s planning committee and secretary of the Ohio League of Women Voters.
Getting Anderson, a former television anchor, to act as moderator was a bonus, as he is familiar with the topic, she said.
McLaird said that the BG League, of which she is a member, was contacted by several people in education interested in getting information on the bills out to the public.
“They thought things could be seriously affected in the classroom and they wanted to make sure people had the straight information,” McLaird said.
The league wants to educate the public about the topic, not only what is in the bills but also how it will affect schools, she said.
HB 332 regards the teaching of certain current events and certain concepts regarding race and sex in public schools.
According to the Ohio Legislative Services Commission, the bill will prohibit teaching concepts that include one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; an individual’s moral standing or worth is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex; an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; and the advent of slavery in the United States constituted the true founding of the United States.
As far as history lessons go, the bill prohibits requiring teacher to discuss current events or widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs; of awarding course grading or credit for lobbying, work affiliation, or service in association with a lobbying organization; and requiring students to complete any project or activity involving social or public policy advocacy.
HB 327 prohibit school districts, community schools, STEM schools, and state agencies from teaching, advocating, or promoting divisive concepts.
It follows the same restrictions in HB 322 but also states that if the superintendent of public instruction determines that the school district knowingly violated these prohibitions, the department of education shall withhold state funding from the district.
HB 322 can be found at https://ohiohouse.gov/legislation/134/hb322.
HB 327 can be found at https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/legislation-summary?id=GA134-HB-327.
Both were introduced in May and referred to committee in June.