PERRYSBURG — Just 12 years ago, Penta Career Center celebrated the beginning of a new era when it opened its new facility on Buck Road in Perrysburg Township. The new facility enabled the school to offer expanded career-technical training options in modern labs equipped with the latest technology for high school and adult students.
Area students have achieved success through the program options offered at Penta. Through community and business partnership initiatives and with a staff committed to excellence, Penta is fulfilling its mission of providing students with a high quality career-technical education experience.
“We are proud of our past and we remain dedicated to working with our partners in business and industry to prepare students for a successful future,” said Penta Superintendent Edward Ewers.
Ewers added that Penta is always looking to enhance programming options and develop purposeful work-based learning experiences for students. Some recent initiatives have helped the school expand its programming.
Penta’s new facility on West Newton Road in Bowling Green, which opened in 2019, includes classroom space for Career Based Intervention students from Otsego and Bowling Green. In addition, the building houses a flexible lab space for Adult Post-Secondary programs.
In January, the first part-time welding class became operational. The program is offered during the day and is enrolling students for future classes. The lab space is also available as a customized workforce development training site to meet the needs of area employers who are seeking specific training options.
“We recognize the need to train new employees and to upskill the current workforce,” Ewers said. “Our Bowling Green site allows us to reach more adults and employers by offering flexible workforce development programs.”
One of Penta’s most recent projects was the construction of the solar array on the south side of its campus, adjacent to Interstate 75. The $2 million project was the first of its kind for a career-technical school in Ohio. Penta worked with local and regional companies on the project.
Enerlogics and GEM Energy were co-developers of the project. AEP OnSite Partners owns and operates the solar array and sells power to Penta through a long-term power purchase agreement. In addition, First Solar provided 3,168 of their newest generation 415 and 420 watt Series 6 solar panels for the project.
Not only will Penta enjoy an electrical bill savings of nearly $1.76 million, but the solar array will also provide many project-based learning opportunities for students and staff.
“The project is a win-win for all involved,” Ewers said. “We are looking forward to the many educational opportunities that the solar array will provide for our students.”
This year students in the career-technical and academic programs are beginning to work with the solar array. Project-based learning activities include longitudinal data tracking, monitoring the system data, and more.
In this most unprecedented time of the pandemic, the 2020-21 school year has been challenging for Penta students and staff. The school district has expanded options for the high school students to become engaged in more work-based learning activities. During a normal schedule day, students attend classes Tuesday through Friday on campus and Mondays are used for student engagement activities such as community service, career exploration, internships, pre-apprenticeships and ultimately paid job placement that is directly connected to their career-technical lab.
Ewers said that the new schedule allows students to have more options than just their lab experiences. Penta is actively reaching out to business and industry to expand its work-based learning options for students.
“We invite business and industry from around the region to collaborate with us,” he said.
Through broadening Penta’s business advisory groups and developing new partnerships, students will be better prepared for the ever-changing workforce needs in our region. With these new initiatives in place, Penta is preparing students for a bright future that will benefit the local economy.