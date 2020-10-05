NAPOLEON — It’s officially fall, and Leaders Farm is offering events leading up to Halloween.
Kristin Leaders said that they decided on the theme and design of the corn maze to be America First last November.
“We’re a very patriotic family,” she said. “We wanted to bring America back to America and unite a little bit … and not have all the division.”
In addition to the corn maze, additional activities include a pumpkin cannon, barnyard bouncer, hayrides, pumpkin patch, zip line, play area, gem mining and farmcade.
To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Leaders said there will be hand sanitizer stations located throughout the farm and they are encouraging social distancing.
“We’re outside so our footprint is big enough to allow for social distancing while still having fun,” Leaders said. “We are recommending that everybody bring a mask with them, so in the event that they can’t social distance, they can throw their mask on. Masks will be required for the hayride.”
ScreamAcres, the haunted attraction, will also be open, although Leaders said modifications were made to create a virtual queue line to avoid a large group of people congregating while waiting in line, in accordance with guidelines from the state.
“When people get here, they’re going to scan a QR code (with a smartphone) and put their information in on a website and they’ll get a text message when it’s time for them to get into line,” Leaders said.
The QR codes will be located on posters throughout the farm. Attendants will be available to help individuals who don’t have a way to scan the codes.
While waiting for their turn, Leaders said they can explore the farm or could wait in their vehicle. While the queue line requires visitors to be on site to sign up for their space in line, Leaders said they do not need to remain in the immediate area while waiting for their notification.
The farm will be open weekends through Oct. 31. It’s located one mile west of Napoleon on Township Road 16.
“We’re just hoping that we can have a nice, dry season,” Leaders added.