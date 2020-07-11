COLUMBUS – On Wednesday, State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, and Representatives Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, and Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon, announced they have officially requested state Auditor Keith Faber to do a forensic and performance audit of the University.
The delegation made the request after the release of a “cursory audit” on the University of Toledo that the legislators assert, in a July 7 letter, “generated new financial questions and concerns among doctors.”
“To get a complete and clear picture of UTMC’s (University of Toledo Medical Center) finances, we need a complete audit. The phrase I hear over and over as the public has learned about the demise of our pubic hospital is – follow the money,” Fedor said at a press conference in Toledo. “That’s what we intend to do.”
Hicks-Hudson said based on information contained in that audit, it appears as if UTMC’s revenues were greater than its expenses in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“That’s interesting, since one stated purpose of this affiliation agreement was to improve UTMC’s finances. The incomplete audit also does not appear to show what happened to federal money received for Graduate Medical Education,” she said.
A university physician working with the Save UTMC Coalition estimated that UT should have received about $30 million each year in GME payments from Medicare.
According to the website, the auditor of state’s office has the ability to exercise statutory authority and conduct a performance audit of an organization.
Over the last seven months, the legislators have drawn attention to anti-competitive concerns and possible conflicts of interest with the academic affiliation agreement between ProMedica and UT for the College of Medicine and Life Science.
“In addition to getting complete financial information, the group is trying to determine the purpose of the academic affiliation agreement,” Sobecki said. “In other words, was it structured in a way to intentionally help ProMedica and hurt UTMC?”
Sheehy closed out the press conference.
“We know our public teaching and research hospital, under the leadership of University of Toledo Board of Trustees, is now on life support. It is a known fact the agreement, as implemented, has resulted in about 85% of UTMC’s residents, students, fellows and their associated faculty to be removed from UTMC to ProMedica,” he said.