Ingredients

Frozen yeast rolls, a 36-pack (place in refrigerator the night before to partially thaw)

12 ounces Bacon

Slice of ham

Medium or small onion

Directions

Take frozen bacon out of freezer to partially thaw.

Use a food processor to mince the onion. Then process the partially frozen bacon. Then put the ham in the processor.

Put the chopped onion, bacon and ham in a bowl and pepper to taste. Mix.

Fill each roll with the onion, bacon and ham mixture. Put in middle of dough ball, roll over and make a crescent.

Bake in a 400-degree oven for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.