U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has announced his nominations from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point.
Each member of Congress, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate, is allowed a total of five appointees to each service academy. For each vacancy, Latta is allowed to nominate 10 individuals.
“It is my honor to nominate each of these men and women for consideration to our prestigious service academies,” Latta said. “They are extremely dedicated individuals who have gone through a rigorous interview and nomination process to reach this place. I look forward to seeing what their futures hold, and wish them the best of luck as they pursue admittance into our nation’s service academies.”
Local students who have been nominated include:
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York
Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School
Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York
Marc Baroncini, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School/Military Academy Preparatory School
Samuel Scifers, Perrysburg, Lake High School
Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School
Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland
Olivia Achenbach, Perrysburg, Perrysburg, High School
Kennedy Rowley, Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School
Casey Frank, Bowling Green, Elmwood High School
Maximus Closson, Northwood, Northwood High School
Gunner Endicott, Wayne, Elmwood High School
A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an academy, that responsibility rests with their admissions office.