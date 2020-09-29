The past couple of weeks I received calls from concerned clients about these black spots occurring on their Maple tree leaves. Maple Trees are a magnet for loose tar that comes from paving projects on our roads. This is why we call this issue Tar Spot of Maples — just kidding.
Tar Spot of Maples is a pathological disease caused by a fungus in the genus Rhytisma. This fungus causes raised black tarry spots on leaves of both soft and hard maples. This fungus started in the spring when we experienced cool wet conditions. The Rhytisma fungi that cause tar spots overwintered on infected leaves that fell to the ground from autumn of 2019.
This past spring just as new leaves were unfolding, the fungal tissue in the leaves on the ground ripened. The surfaces of these leaves allowed the old spots to split and minute, needlelike spores escape. The spores are carried about by wind and if they land on new leaves of a susceptible maple they may germinate, penetrate the leaf tissue, and start a new disease cycle.
During late spring and summer, the infected leaf looks quite normal. Leaves develop pale yellow spots which then enlarge, and their yellow color spots intensifies as the season progresses. During late August, the yellow spots start turning black. When this occurs, this fungal disease becomes quite noticeable.
Current research has shown that the tar spot fungus does not cause long term damage to the Maples. The most effective management practice in a home lawn situation is to rake and destroy leaves in the fall. This will reduce the number of overwintering “spots” (containing the fungal reproductive structures) which can produce spores the following spring. However, where other infected trees are growing nearby, those leaves should also be raked and destroyed.
Other interesting calls is about the appearance of the mature adult Wheel bugs (Arilus cristatus). These large, unusual looking bugs are now lurking among the leaves of trees and shrubs in Ohio in search of prey. Although caterpillars and sawfly larvae are favored table fare of this impressively large predator, they will not turn their beaks up at other insect meat morsels including yellow jackets.
Wheel bugs get their descriptive common name from a peculiar morphological feature that rises from the top of the bug’s thorax. The structure looks like half of a cogwheel, with the gear teeth clearly visible. Wheel bugs are big, measuring over 1 1/4” long, and their color varies from light gray to bluish-gray to grayish-brown.
As with all predatory bugs, wheel bugs are equipped with piercing-sucking mouthparts that are used to inject paralyzing and pre-digestive enzymes into their prey. They then suck the essence-of-insect from their hapless victims. While these are beneficial insects, they should not be handled. All members of the family can deliver a painful bite to people. The pain of a wheel bug bite has been described by those who have suffered the wheel of misfortune as being equal to or more powerful than a hornet sting, and the wound may take over a week to heal.
Yellow jackets wasps also have become a serious nuisance this time of year. The yellow jackets colony in late summer and early fall begin producing drones (males) and new queens. These newcomers do not require protein since they are not growing; they need energy from carbohydrates. So, they lounge around the nest begging the sterile female workers for sweets.
To appease these freeloaders, the workers search for foods that have this much needed energy boost such as soda, and any other sweets they can find.
Thankfully for the over-worked workers, nest populations of adults begin to peak in the fall with 5,000 or more workers in the colony.
As fall comes to an end, the new queens and drones leave their nest to mate, and the queens seek protected overwintering sites. The colony from which they developed dies during the winter; yellowjacket wasp nests only last one season. This means that you should avoid declaring war on these stingers unless their nests are located where they present a serious stinging hazard. The nests will eventually die out on their own, with no fanfare for the poor overworked workers.