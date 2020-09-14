FREMONT – A popular local bluegrass band will play the last Verandah Concert of the season on Saturday at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The Bridge County Bluegrass Band will perform at 7 p.m. on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home. Admission is free.
The audience is asked to bring a chair or blanket for seating, wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and other household groups.
Pop and popcorn will be available for a donation. Bathrooms will be open.
The Bridge County Bluegrass Band is a group of five musicians from four counties in Northwest Ohio. Members are Brad Long, who plays the mandolin and guitar and sings lead vocals and harmony; Jason Huntley, who plays fiddle and sings lead vocals and harmony; Jerry Endicott, who plays bass and guitar; Merv Spencer, who plays guitar and sings lead vocals and harmony; and Steve Porter, who plays banjo and sings lead vocals and harmony.
The group started in 2006. Collectively, the members bring more than a half century of music experience to the stage. Each of the members has played in various musical groups and performed different styles. Their shared love of bluegrass has brought them together.
Hayes Presidential is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.