Gardens go hand-in-hand with Mother’s Day and there are a lot of last-minute buying options around Wood County.
“The longevity of garden plants to mom, for Mother’s Day is probably a lot more enjoyable than other types of plants, because they can plant them, they can do hanging baskets, porch pots and patio flowers,” Kathy Engle, the manager of McKenzie’s Flower Basket, said. “That’s mostly why we sell plants for Mother’s Day. They don’t want flowers that are going to die in two weeks, and then throw them in the trash.”
She added that a plant that will last the whole season, or summer is a great regular reminder of love for Mom.
“I think it’s a great idea. I get stuff for my patio every year. I would rather have that,” Engle said.
She said she might be a little biased, because she is always getting herself cut flowers for her house, because they sell them at the shop.
“I take them home quite often for the table,” Engle said.
The store has two locations. The other one is in Weston. It’s much larger, complete with greenhouses.
Both sell cut flowers, but the Bowling Green location doesn’t keep flats of flowers or vegetables. They can be ordered in and picked up there. The Bowling Green location does have a larger variety of dish gardens.
They are a mix of multiple plants, with flowering plants mixed in, all in a decorative pot or basket. Joanne McKenzie, the owner, is available for questions in Weston, while Engle was giving out advice to several customers during her interview. She said that traffic has definitely been picking up this week.
She recommended that planting vegetables or flowers for a Mom is always welcome, but she admitted that she might be a personal hint.
“That would be nice,” she said with a big smile, that came with a cautious warning.
“You can do potatoes and onions, the heartier things like cabbage, but then your tender plants, like tomatoes, peppers, and melons, you have to wait until after the frost-free date, which is usually the week after Mother’s Day, but is usually around May 15,” Engle said.
“This time it’s going to be beautiful. We’re going to be having 80 degree days next week.”
The shop also has a variety of gift plant accessories, like more decorative vases, pots and ladders for climbing plants.
They are having some cut flower specials, with both stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Weston location will be open on Mother’s Day. She recommends calling first on Sunday, because staffing will be limited and they could be out in the green houses.
The recommendation is not to put off your purchases, as some items have been in limited supply, due to inflation and supply chain issues that have hit the garden and flower industries.
The McKenzie’s Flower Basket is located at 165 S. Main St., in Bowling Green. The Weston location is at 13537 Center Street.
There are also other sales happening on Mother’s Day weekend, if the perfect last-minute gift is proving elusive.
The 577 Foundation in Perrysburg has a plant sale on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the following weekend, May 14 and 15.
The Wood County Park District Native Plant Sale will be taking place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds at 13800 W. Poe Road, in the Champion Building.