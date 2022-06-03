MILLBURY — Samuel Scifers will graduate as a Flyer after being a Knight.
Originally from Haskins, he came to Lake High School last March.
He said he had a good high school experience at Lake, being on the football team and having physiology class with his favorite teacher, Brian Ringholz.
“I liked high school, but I think I’m ready to move on to bigger and better things.”
Scifers said he thoroughly enjoys anything athletics. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, football and wrestling.
Along with his passions in sports and academics, Scifers also loves being a leader.
He is a captain on the Lake High Flyers football team, an Eagle Scout and is a 4-H member.
When Scifers transferred to Lake in March 2021 from Otsego High School, he decided to join the football team after previously playing football, along with wrestling and track at his former high school.
He became a quarterback, and ultimately became one of the captains. He said his athletic abilities translated quickly at his new high school, and he knew that Lake was a right fit for him.
For his Eagle Scout project, he rebuilt a welcome sign for Grand Rapids.
“I proposed my project idea to the Grand Rapids Historical Society back in November of sophomore year. They decided to fully fund my project, and I got to talking with the land owners.”
This project, which took over 100 hours to finish, would give the city a newly restored, 10-foot sign.
In addition to Boy Scouts, Scifers has been part of 4-H for years, and has held leadership positions, such as president and vice president. He also received a scholarship from 4-H this past summer.
These leadership-based organizations are what Scifers gravitates toward. He said that will then help in the future, once he makes an official decision for college.
“Leadership and academics are just so important to me,” he said.
He is the son of Randy and Danielle Scifers and plans to attend the University of South Carolina. He is interested in studying physiology and kinesiology.
“Growing up around sports my whole life, I think that would be a really good gateway to mix my passions of helping people and sports in general.”
He also plans to get a doctorate in that field.