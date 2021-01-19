MILLBURY — If a Lake Elementary student is exposed to the coronavirus, he or she may still attend classes — but that’s about it.
At last week’s Lake Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jim Witt spoke about quarantine changes.
“Students can now come to school and ride the bus as long as they keep their masks on,” he said of elementary students who are exposed.
However, any time they go to a physical education class or recess, they have to maintain the 6 feet distance, he said.
“They are not allowed to take part in extra or curricular activities and they are supposed to be quarantined at home when they’re not at school,” Witt said.
“So, no church, no youth group, no Boy Scouts?” said board member Brad Blandin.
Board member Scott Swartz said the new rules seem to be less restrictive, but more complicated.
“It’s much more labor intensive for schools. It presents a problem in feeding kids that are in that sub-set. It’s going to require more resources on our part,” Witt said. “It didn’t accomplish much other than it will get some more kids in school that would have been quarantined.”
He added that the state’s new quarantine rules were made based on a study of nine Ohio schools.
“The concept was certainly good, to recognize that the quarantine rules were a little overdone,” said board President Tim Krugh. “But the actual implementation of the actual protocols make it so complicated and murky that it doesn’t really add a whole lot.”
Lake has had in-person classes, five days a week, this school year, starting Sept. 8.
Blandin commended Witt and the staff for working through the regulations to keep kids in school.
“What the state is issuing, with these orders and guidelines, it’s not even head scratching, it’s almost absurd,” Blandin said. “I think you’ve done a wonderful job of being transparent, passing along the restrictions … and just being committed to keeping these kids in school.”
After the meeting, Witt said they haven’t had any staffing issues due to COVID-19.
“Any minor issues that maybe we’ve had, our other staff members have jumped in. They’ve been absolutely flexible and helpful, and we’re just real appreciative,” he said.
One week, the treasurer had to cover recess duty, Witt said.
There is one area that coronavirus could affect tremendously, he added.
“If we get a breakout among bus drivers, we don’t have the subs to transport kids,” Witt said. “It seems everything is day to day.”
Also at the Jan. 12 meeting, which was held in person, the board:
• Accepted several donations for the Glider Pack program, which provides food to students and families. They included $1,686 from Main Street Church, $1,420 from the Lake Township Police Department, $1,200 from Karole Shivak and Sharon Isch and $434 from the Buschman Family.
“It’s been fantastic, the community response,” Witt said.
• Heard that the board paid for a food truck to serve staff breakfast items last week. “It’s a token of appreciation for what they’ve done,” Krugh said.
• Heard Witt say that high school Principal Lee Herman is working on prom and graduation alternative plans, if needed.
• Heard from Jeff Lake, with the Lake Education Association, who said that he and Witt are working on the 2021-22 school calendar, planning for a “normal” academic year.
• Re-elected Krugh as president and John Ervin as vice president.
The board will continue to meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.