MILLBURY – Board of education members got their first look at what could potentially become their new Lake Elementary.
Members of the Collaborative presented preliminary floor plans and a flyover video at Tuesday’ school board meeting, showing what the new school may look like.
The rendering showed a two-story building in the shape of a Y. One first-floor wing is for prekindergarten, kindergarten and special education while the second first-floor wing will hold grades 1 and 2.
Each prekindergarten and kindergarten classroom will have its own bathroom.
Band and music rooms make up the arm of the Y while a kitchen and cafeteria/multi-purpose room are at the base, which is on the north end of the building. A gymnasium is situated across from the cafeteria to the west.
There are separate entrances for the gym (which will not have bleachers) and cafeteria so that the school will not need to be accessed for special events after hours, said Dave Serra, a principal with the Collaborative.
The second floor has grades 3-4 in one wing with some additional special education classrooms, and grades 5-6 in the other wing. There is no second floor extending over the music rooms.
The size of the school will increase from 32 classrooms to 53, said Tony Malik, an architect with the Collaborative.
Serra said they will try to match the exterior of the school as much as possible to the existing middle school and high school.
The cafeteria – or cafenasium— also will have courts for volleyball and basketball, said Superintendent Jim Witt.
Construction may start in 2022 and the building should be open at the latest for fall 2024, if the bond passes on Nov. 2.
The new school will be built to the south and west of the existing elementary, which will remain in use during construction, in existing parking spaces. New middle school staff parking and the elementary school bus drop-off will be placed where the existing school sits.
Parent drop-off will be on the south side of the new building.
Malik said that a new middle school/high school bus access will be added from Lemoyne Road. It will run along the south side of the high school with drop-off at north end of the parking lot to the east of that school.
High school staff parking will be added to the south of that school and elementary school parking will be to the north of the new school, next to the softball field and south of the track.
A covered connection will be added between the middle school and elementary to allow staff to move between the buildings.
Board member Brad Blandin asked, as the new school will be built on existing parking, whether the new parking lots will go in first.
Construction will last around 14 months so the interruption to parking should be minimal, Serra said.
Board President Tim Krugh said he thinks elementary staff will be fine with a disruption in parking once they see the building they will be getting.
A large decorative L may be placed at the entrance to the new school, which will provide a backdrop for first day and end-of-year photos. There are eight columns at the entrance, representing those who passed away during the 2010 tornado.
Board member John Ervin asked if a study will be needed to address the morning traffic flow on Lemoyne Road with vehicles crossing lanes to turn into or out of the parking lot.
“When people are coming northbound off of (Ohio) 795 and then you’ve got a big line of traffic trying to cut across, that’s the problem,” he said.
Krugh said there has been nothing discussed with the county.
Blandin wanted to know if the new school will allow for growth.
Elementary Principal Mandy Wilburn said there are currently six kindergarten classes and five for the remaining grades, for a total of 31.
“So, we’ll be able to expand as time goes on,” she said about the 19 rooms that will be added. The addition of break-out spaces will allow for creative projects, Wilburn added.
She said it makes sense to make it a PK-6 building.
The existing elementary houses PK-4, with grades 5-7 in the middle school and grades 8-12 in the high school.
The intent is to shift the eighth grades back into the middle school, turning it into a true junior high, said district Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier.
Krugh said he thinks what was presented was an excellent start to the planning process and the new school will set the district up with space and modern facilities for the foreseeable future.
“We’re excited about this project, and I believe the community will be as well,” he said. “I believe there is a lot of support for it and the need for a new building is obvious to most of us that have experience with that building.”
“At the end of the day, I think it will be really positive for the campus and the community as a whole,” Blandin said.
Krugh said he thought what was presented would be very close to the final product.
The board also approved at the meeting the final step necessary to get the 37-year, 6-mill bond issue on the Nov. 2 levy to pay for the new facility.
“We’re currently paying 3.3 mills on this building’s bond issue,” Krugh said, referring to the middle school. “We’re going to roll this into the new one and that will be a 2.7-mill increase for a total of 6 mills.”
The 3.3 mills for construction of the middle school, which opened in 2003, has been collected since 2000 and will expire in 2024, according to Leppelmeier.
No tax dollars were spent to rebuild the high school, which was destroyed by a tornado in June 2010.
If the bond is approved, the annual payment for someone owning a home with a $100,000 market value will be an additional $94.50.
According to Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich, Lake school voters are currently paying $101 annually on the 3.3 existing millage.
Anyone 65 and over or who is disabled with a total income of less than $30,000 will pay $70.88 more, according to numbers supplied by Leppelmeier.
Krugh said the district will not be back on the ballot for operating money for several years as the tax abatement monies from the First Solar plant and its expansion should keep the district in the black.
The tax abatement and other financial deals will give $1.1 million a year to Lake.
L.A.K.E. – Let’s Approve Kids’ Education – will lead the campaign to get the bond levy passed. The group led the campaign effort the last time the district was on the ballot in 2012, Krugh said.
Wilburn said there has been quite a few meetings to get to this point and it is still preliminary.
She said if the bond levy passed, she will most look forward having more space in the new building as well as air conditioning.
“That kind of inhibits the kids from learning to their best potential when they’re hot,” she said.
The current elementary was built in 1960.