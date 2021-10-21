MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Department’s community policing officer and crime prevention officer was presented Tuesday with the Officer of the Year Award from the local post of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
During the Lake Township trustees meeting, Ron Craig was presented with the award by Ken Gilsdorf, township trustee and commander of VFW Post 9963, Walbridge.
Gilsdorf said Craig was chosen for the award for several projects and programs he has initiated for the police department, but most especially for assisting more than 400 area residents in getting their coronavirus vaccinations.
Craig was given a plaque and a certificate.
“I appreciate this award from the VFW, but a very wise man once told me you shouldn’t get accolades for just doing your job, and I agree,” Craig said. “All I have done is do the job Chief (Mark) Hummer hired me three and a half years ago to do.”
Craig said he was only a small part of the COVID-19 vaccination program.
“It was a group effort. It took cooperation from a lot of people, including those from the Wood County Health Department, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, and Main Street Church in Moline.”
Craig said credit for the vaccination program should go to Hummer because the chief gave the approval for it.
“If he hadn’t have given the OK for it, we couldn’t have proceeded with it,” Craig said. “So I will accept this award on behalf of Chief Hummer and the entire Lake Township Police Department.”
Gilsdorf said Craig will now be eligible for a VFW district award, competing with other law enforcement officers who have received similar awards from other local posts.