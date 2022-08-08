MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools teachers, staff and administrators all have new contracts and salary increases.
Over the last two meetings, the board of education approved contracts for administrators, including Superintendent Jim Witt, who has two years left on a contract.
Witt, who previously earned $123,482 annually, will now be paid $127,174.
Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier was given a one-year contract and her salary was increased from $87,338 to $89,949.
The principals also received raises.
Lee Herman, at the high school, will be paid $103,319, up from old $100,319.
Junior high Prinicipal Stephanie Franke will be paid $80,3322, up from $78,000.
Amanda Wilburn, at the elementary, now has an annual salary of $78,570, up from $76,289.
Jon Hockenberry is the new technology coordinator and his salary will be $75,000 annually. He was given a two-year contract. Tech coordinator Wes Bartlett is leaving Lake Aug. 1, Witt said.
Transportation Director Trudy Foster, who also works for Northwood in the same capacity, will earn $89,601 per year, up from $87,000.
Mat Butler, school psychologist, was given a three-year contract and will be paid $73,150, up from $71,027.
Kate Kraus, school psychologist, also was given a three-year contract at an annual salary of $63,802, up from $61,950.
Technology Integration Specialist Katie Beard will earn $79,869, up from $77,550 per year. She was given a three-year contract.
Lake teachers and support staff were also given raises and new contracts at the June board meeting.
The Lake Education Association has a three-year contract with raises in each year of 2.99%.
Health insurance (PPO) increases in each of the three years will be 15%, 15.75% and 16.5%.
Lake Ohio Association of Public School Employees, which includes secretaries and bus drivers, worked out a three-year contract with the board, also with 2.99% raises in each year.
Health Insurance (PPO) increases in each year will be 14%, 15% and 16%.
“I think they were fair on both sides,” Witt said of negotiations. “They were respectful. We, over the years, have fostered a really good relationship with our unions. We communicate very well with both of them.”
He said the raises were granted more for performance than retention, which is a challenge that almost every industry is facing.
“More than anything, we wanted them to feel like they’re appreciated and be rewarded for the that they’ve done, specifically over the last couple years,” Witt said. “We value what they do everyday.”
The three-year contracts are from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
Also at the July meeting, the board went into an executive session to discuss compensation and employment. No action was taken.