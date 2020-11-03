MILLBURY — “A Matter of Life and Death” will be on state at Lake High School on Saturday and Sunday for four shows.

Show times are at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both nights, in Lake High School’s auditorium.

This thrill-seeking performance was written by Lake’s director, Jeffrey Lake. This story begins with the death of a man, Mr. Botty, who has left his earthly goods to five unwitting strangers. Doo, the deceased’s butler, greets the ragtag group of individuals invited to the reading of Mr.Botty’s will at his mansion on a private island.

Mystery starts to unfold as the weekend turns into something none of them planned.

Will Mr. Botty’s will still be read? Come and join us at the show to find out. In accordance with state and local health department orders, and district policies, audience members attending live performances will be required to follow these safety protocols (including, but not limited to) wearing a mask at all times, checking temperature before arriving, following social distancing guidelines, and limited in-person seating.

Tickets for students (ages 18 and under) and seniors (ages60 and over) are $2 and tickets for adults are $4.

The cast includes:

Narrator – Samantha Miller and Rebekkah Schober

Doo – Noah Ries

Playwright – Derk Jackson and Stephany Sanchez

Rex Ambulancechaser – Aeden Alder and Kayla Kolansinksi

Mountain Peak – Lexi Lejeune and Megan Momany

Henry Catwalker – McKenna Miller and Patrick Wilkins

Willamina Sixflags – Rachael Eppard and Megan Pacer

Bernice Brainsample –Emery Goatz and Paige Rodgers

Botty – Jarrett Blandin and Lucas Schimmel

Regina Ambulancechaser - Ashlyn Gurney and Madisyn Kistler

For more information visit www.lakeschools.org.

