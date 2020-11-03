MILLBURY — “A Matter of Life and Death” will be on state at Lake High School on Saturday and Sunday for four shows.
Show times are at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both nights, in Lake High School’s auditorium.
This thrill-seeking performance was written by Lake’s director, Jeffrey Lake. This story begins with the death of a man, Mr. Botty, who has left his earthly goods to five unwitting strangers. Doo, the deceased’s butler, greets the ragtag group of individuals invited to the reading of Mr.Botty’s will at his mansion on a private island.
Mystery starts to unfold as the weekend turns into something none of them planned.
Will Mr. Botty’s will still be read? Come and join us at the show to find out. In accordance with state and local health department orders, and district policies, audience members attending live performances will be required to follow these safety protocols (including, but not limited to) wearing a mask at all times, checking temperature before arriving, following social distancing guidelines, and limited in-person seating.
Tickets for students (ages 18 and under) and seniors (ages60 and over) are $2 and tickets for adults are $4.
The cast includes:
Narrator – Samantha Miller and Rebekkah Schober
Doo – Noah Ries
Playwright – Derk Jackson and Stephany Sanchez
Rex Ambulancechaser – Aeden Alder and Kayla Kolansinksi
Mountain Peak – Lexi Lejeune and Megan Momany
Henry Catwalker – McKenna Miller and Patrick Wilkins
Willamina Sixflags – Rachael Eppard and Megan Pacer
Bernice Brainsample –Emery Goatz and Paige Rodgers
Botty – Jarrett Blandin and Lucas Schimmel
Regina Ambulancechaser - Ashlyn Gurney and Madisyn Kistler
For more information visit www.lakeschools.org.