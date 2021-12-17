MILLBURY – Lake Local Schools will be selling bonds to fund construction of a new elementary school.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members of the school board unanimously approved a resolution to issue and sell bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $36 million for the construction, furnishing and equipping of a new elementary school to replace the current one that was built in 1960.
The 37-year bond will pay for a new two-story building on the Lemoyne Road campus. The size of the school will increase from 32 classrooms to 53. The new elementary will be a PK-6 building. The existing elementary houses PK-4, with grades 5-7 in the middle school and grades 8-12 in the high school.
A covered connection will be added to allow staff to move between buildings.
The resolution also states that funds may be used for renovating, remodeling, adding to, furnishing and equipping other district buildings and facilities.
Any potential excess dollars after the elementary school will be used to improve existing buildings, said Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier.
“But we do not anticipate any money being remaining for this,” she said.
“That’s only in the event that we have money left over,” said Superintendent Jim Witt, who explained the wording came from bond counsel.
The 6-mill levy that was approved in November includes 2.7 mills for the new school and 3.3 mills to pay off the middle school bond.
Lake school voters are currently paying $101 annually on the 3.3 existing mills being paid on the bond issue for the middle school, which opened in 2003. That millage will expire in 2024.
The additional cost to taxpayers will be $94 annually, for the owner of a $100,000 home.
Construction on the new school may start in 2022 and the plan is for the building to open in fall of 2024.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the retirement of high school business and technology teacher Jacqueline Meier at the end of this school year.
• Approved the transfer of Nicolas Ciotola from elementary substitute to elementary teacher.
• Hired Casey Witt as head baseball coach.
Board President Tim Krugh said the selection committee was led by the district’s athletic director and included board members and community members.
Superintendent Jim Witt, who is Casey Witt’s father, was not involved in the search, Krugh said.
He said there were five applicants and four were interviewed.
“It was the overwhelming consensus of that committee to offer the job to Casey,” Krugh said.
• Agreed to expand employment to substitute teachers, as needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree. The resolution extends to the end of the school year.
• Approved an updated remote learning plan to offer remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
Jodi Takats, director of curriculum and special education, said the Flyer Aviation Academy currently has 54 students and she expects it to grow to 58 in January.
“It’s a great option for some of our families,” she said.
• Accepted a $75 donation for school supplies from Bags of Love; and $150 for books from Marcia Konczal.
• Learned from Athletic Director Dave Shaffer said the district will be bringing back Military Recognition Night and the Athletic Hall of Fame, with inductees including members of the 2015 football team. That team won the first-ever Northern Buckeye Conference championship that year with a 10-0 record in regular season play. The ceremony is Feb. 18 at halftime of a boys’ basketball game.
Other inductees include Conner Bowen, Jared Rettig, Hannah Cox and Greg Wilker.
“That’s an awesome group,” Krugh said.
• Set its organizational meeting for 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 to be followed by the regular board meeting.
• Learned from Witt that an in-service in January will focus on teaching staff how to de-escalate tense situations “and how to handle behaviors we’ve never seen before.”