MILLBURY – The paper work is continuing on the new Lake Elementary, but construction won’t start until spring 2023.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education voted to enter into agreements for Rudolph Libbe and the Collaborative for the $36 million project.
After the meeting, Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier said that the payments to the two companies are still being negotiated.
“We are still negotiating,” added board member Brad Blandin. “It’s not finalized.”
Superintendent Jim Witt said construction is expected to begin in May 2023. The building should open in fall 2024.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to do before we start breaking ground,” he said. “The plan is for construction companies to get their staging area and equipment in there in April (2023) and we’ll break ground in May.”
The Rudolph Libbe contract is for construction management-at-risk services. The Collaborative contract is for professional design services.
In December, the board approved selling bonds for $36 million to fund the new school. Lake voters in November approved a 6-mill levy that includes 2.7 mills for the new school and 3.3 mills to pay off the middle school bond.
The new two-story building will be 110,000 square feet and have 53 classrooms, compared to the current 32.
The new elementary will be a PK-6 building. The existing elementary houses PK-4, with grades 5-7 in the middle school and grades 8-12 in the high school.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Accepted donations, including $190 from the Danberry Company for sixth-grade camp fee, $200 in supplies from St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Millbury, $600 in food items for glider packs from Cub Scout pack 126, $344 in food and cash for glider packs from the Buschman family, $500 in books and teacher supplies from Monica Koczal, $300 in books from the Johnson family, and $30 in supplies from Connie Pindoley.
• Approved Jan. 24-25 and Feb. 2-4 as calamity days.
• Heard the 200 sixth graders, along with 23 high school students and 13 staff members, are going to camp next week.
• Went into executive session to discuss negotiations. No action was taken.