MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge ages 1-18 years. There will be no discrimination for meal service based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
Children must be present to receive the free meals.
Choose one site that works best. Sites will be reviewed ongoing for number of meals served to keep distribution going.
Meals will be provided at the sites below.
• June 7-24, daily, in-person meal service only at Lake Elementary cafeteria
Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
• June 16-Aug. 13, boost bus mobile distribution sites
Wednesdays (pick up meals for two days) and Fridays (pick up meals for three days). Children are to receive their meals and then to leave the area.
Eastpointe Complex Townhouse Gazebo area on Lake Pointe Drive in Northwood: 10:30-11 a.m.
Millbury Fireman’s Rec Hall: 11:40 a.m.-12:40 p.m.
Loop Park in Walbridge: 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
• June 30-Aug. 13, drive-through pick up at Lake Local Schools
Wednesdays five-day meal pick up from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
There will be no service the week of July 5-9.