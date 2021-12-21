MILLBURY – Lake Local Schools will be adding a security measure that will barricade doors in the event of an emergency.
The district will purchase a Nightlock door anchor for each door in the high school, middle school and elementary.
The cost is $50 per door, with a total of cost of around $6,000, said Superintendent Jim Witt at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“We’re going to put them everywhere we can put them that is feasible,” he said.
Nightlock is anchored to the floor and uses the strength of the floor itself to act as a door jammer.
A plate is installed into the floor as well as the door. A locking handle is secured onto the door at floor level to prevent anyone from breaking the glass in a door and reaching in and gain access to the doorknob.
Once locked, the system can withstand 2,000 pounds of a door that opens into a room and 1,600 pounds on a door that opens out.
Witt said Natalie Heilman, who has a kindergarten student at Lake, brought the system to administrators’ attention as a way to add to the district’s safety plan.
A team visited Genoa schools, where the device is used, Witt said.
“It adds another layer to our safety plan … and it enhances what we already have. We think it is a good move for our kids and for our staff,” he said.
The devices can be transferred to the new elementary when it is complete, he said, and he plans to order the devices the last week of December.
“Mrs. Heilman has done a lot of legwork on it,” said board President Tim Krugh.