MILLBURY — As school district officials continue to muddle their way through coronavirus protocols, the Lake Board of Education members made it clear that they are not in favor of mask mandates.
However, they stated at Wednesday’s meeting, they feel like they have no choice due to state quarantine rules.
Lake started the school year without masks, but quickly mandated them after 10 students tested positive and 180 were quarantined. Superintendent Jim Witt at the time said 150 would not be forced to miss school, according to the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health, if they had been properly wearing masks.
Board member Brad Blandin said there was no time to hold a public meeting about masks and policy.
“Our numbers exploded coming out of Labor Day. If we would have continued on and tried to set up a time for public input, most of the school probably would have been in quarantine,” he said.
Katrina Okonoski, a Lake parent, said her kids have been in the district for four years.
The mask policy and the rejection of her mask exemption requests are “not setting well” with her, she said.
Okonoski said that she was told by Lake officials to take the issue up with other entities. Representatives from the local health department and Ohio Department of Health have told her that they have no control over school rules, she said.
The board, though, said that the control is children who are not wearing masks and are not vaccinated must quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
Okonoski said she was told that local school boards can make their own policies about following quarantine guidelines.
Board members said that is not true.
She also said that children in Lake Elementary, which is not air conditioned, should not have to wear masks in the heat.
“It’s 94 degrees at some point during the day and we’re forcing our kids to wear masks — when four of our board members are choosing to not wear masks here,” Okonoski said.
Board member Eric Baer acknowledged that he and others were not wearing masks, but said it was in an “after-hours environment.” If her children were at the board meeting, which was held at the middle school, they would not have to wear masks, Baer said.
“All of us are not in favor of masks. I’ve got kids in schools, I’m not crazy about them wearing masks,” Blandin said. “But that is not the issue. We are charged as elected officials on the board of education to educate kids. How do we do that: Kids need to be in school.”
He asked Okonoski to pass on specific names of people for the board to contact at the state level about policy.
If they are able to, they would rescind a mask mandate, Blandin said.
“I think all of us are just chomping at the bit to get rid of the mask requirement. It’s silly to think that kids, while they are in school, wearing a mask are going to be protected,” Blandin said. “Most of those kids, as soon as they’re out the door, they’re ripping them off and they’re at a baseball game, wherever, exposed.”
Until it is known otherwise about state guidelines, though, Lake kids will continue to wear masks in class, he said.
“I do know that them, being physically in seats here, with masks on, is better than trying to do remote,” Blandin said.
“I agree with you there,” Okonoski said. “But you strip the right of my parental choice, to send them with or without it.”
The quarantine rules punish those who don’t wear masks, said board President Tim Krugh.
“It doesn’t make sense to me, but that’s what we have to deal with,” he said. “If we find out we’re not bound by those quarantine rules, we can look at something different.”
“None of us want the masks,” said board member Scott Swartz. “It’s an asinine policy from the state.”
Krugh predicted that the mandates would not come out on the right side of history.
“I think that when all is said and done, when we look back in time, as to how politicians and public health officials … handled the issue of school-aged children, I think it will be overwhelmingly evident that these policies that they created, created more death, dysfunction and despair than they prevented,” Krugh said.
Audience member Margene Akenberger, who is a former board member and works in the health field, said she believes these policies are political.
“You can’t win because they’re forcing your backs to the wall. They’re making the rules so you have to follow them their way,” she said.
After the meeting, Witt said that Okonoski was the only parent who applied for a mask exemption and it was denied.
Also at the meeting, the board heard that the Oct. 2 homecoming will probably be moved outside, and the staff are working on getting a tent rented.
“At least we’ll be able to have it this year,” said Lee Herman, high school principal.