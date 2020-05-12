MILLBURY — Due to the retirement of the treasurer, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education will be conducting a series of special meetings in conjunction with OASBO/K-12 Consulting, which is conducting the treasurer search.
On Thursday, the board and the search committee will meet with the consultant to review potential candidate resumes to select those to interview.
May 20 will be the first round of interviews. May 27 will be the final interviews. The board is expected to hire a new treasurer on June 2.
The meetings will be held in the high school media center and start at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be in effect.