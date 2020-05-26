MILLBURY — It’s all hands on deck as Lake Local Schools deals with the economic toll of coronavirus.
Superintendent Jim Witt will become co-principal of Lake Middle School, along with Jodi Takats, curriculum director and special education gifted services coordinator.
Witt said that he and Takats are just helping out until a replacement can be found for the position being vacated by Katie Beard. Ideally, they will find an internal principal candidate and train that person to be the new middle school principal, Witt said.
“Jodi and I both feel like we can help a person move into that position,” he said.
Witt, who was a former high school and junior high principal for Lake, has been superintendent for 15 years. He said he is feeling “confident and excited” about being a principal again.
“It will be different and busy. We’re going to lean on the staff a lot,” he said.
The real loss for the middle school is Beard, who has been a science teacher, assistant principal and principal at Lake — although she is staying with the district, Witt said.
“She has a very good relationship with the kids, with our staff,” he said, adding that she wanted to resign as principal to have more time with her family.
“This was totally driven by her. She’s got two young boys and wants to spend more time with them,” Witt said. “It’s going to be a loss because she’s a terrific young administrator.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education accepted Beard’s resignation and approved her new position as technology integration specialist. Witt said that she will keep the same salary, which is approximately $74,000.
In March, the board approved purchasing 800 Chromebooks for students in grades seven-12 at a cost of $168,000. They needed someone to manage the distribution and maximize the learning, Witt said.
Beard excels in technology, he said.
“And her skill set in teaching is outstanding,” Witt said.
“We have to make sure somebody … coordinates the curriculum and how they’re used in the classroom,” said Tim Krugh, board president.
Also on Wednesday, the board accepted the resignation of Treasurer Jeff Carpenter, effective Aug. 1. He will be assistant treasurer through Sept. 30.
The board received 11 applications for the treasurer position and is interviewing five, Krugh said after the meeting.
School psychologist Tammy Matvichuk also resigned, to go to Michigan to be with her family, Witt said.
The board hired Katherine Krauss as her replacement, saying that a school psychologist was a necessary position.
Five extended time contracts were approved. These staff work a few weeks in the summer to make preparations for classes starting, Witt said.
They are still needed to help with grade cards and state reporting, among other responsibilities, he said.
Also on the agenda was consideration of extra duty positions, which includes coaches and extracurricular advisers. Board members said there are to many unknowns for the 2020-21 school year.
“I would suggest that all of the open positions, we sit on them,” Krugh said.
All of the extra duty positions were tabled.
“If we can have programming and school that allows for these position, I’ll be thrilled,” Krugh said.
Also at the meeting, the board approved several donations for the glider pack program, which provides meals to Lake students.
They include $2,400 from Karole Shivak and Sharon Isch (Witt said this was a donated federal stimulus check), $1,390 from Emma’s Bread Basket/Lakewood Church, $500 from Sun Federal Credit Union and $100 from Bryan and Heidi Christy.
Frito Lay/Jennifer Ruda also donated 50 cases of ships, valued at $700.
The board also went into executive session to discuss employment and compensation.