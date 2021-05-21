MILLBURY – The Lake Local Schools Board of Education decided to share the position of transportation director with an adjacent district.
Trudy Foster, the current transportation director at Lake, will also serve a similar position with Northwood Schools, beginning Aug. 1.
It was agreed that Foster would maintain her position at Lake while entering into a one-year contract with Northwood. The new salary for Foster would be $87,000 plus benefits. Her former salary was $59,561.
The cost of the position is to be split, with Lake covering 55% of the cost and Northwood paying the remaining 45%.
Her responsibilities between the districts would also be divided 55/45.
Lake Superintendent Jim Witt had said he realized that, after conversations with the Northwood leadership, such an arrangement would save the districts money and would be practical since Northwood is close to Lake.
In other business, Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier told the board that the updated five-year forecast showed that the district had enough of an increase in income to put the district back in the black. Lepplelmeier said there were several factors that affected the school district’s future income streams.
For one, she said fears of a pandemic-related higher tax delinquencies had not occurred, with taxpayers continuing to pay their taxes.
Another factor was that the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation refunded over $1 billion to Ohio schools, increasing the district’s share by 50%.
Also, the state restored funding cuts to education across the state this year.
As a result, Leppelmeier said, the anticipated cash balance will be $4.7 million in fiscal year 2020 and $2 million in fiscal year 2025.
In the fall 2020 five year forecast, it was predicted that the district would be operating in the red by $1.5 million by fiscal year 2025. The renewal of some funding cuts has the five-year prediction for the district now at $33 million in fiscal year 2025.
However, since the cash balance is continuing to decline, Leppelmeier told the board that the district will have to continue to track salary and expense growth as forecasted. For example, salaries and benefits are currently predicted to be 72% of the revenue in fiscal year 2021 and 81% in fiscal year 2025.
The board also approved the hiring of four teachers for the Summer Soar 2021 program. Pay rate is $25 per hour. Currently, 115 students are signed up for the classes, which are June 7-25 and run from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Another new hire was classified employee Michael Wiley as a computer technician, who will have a two-year contract, and is being paid $15 per hour. His funding comes from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.