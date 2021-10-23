MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools voters will be deciding on building a new elementary, which will be paid for with an extension of the middle school bond and a millage addition.
The total additional cost to taxpayers, if approved on Nov. 2, will be $94 annually, for the owner of a $100,000 home.
That’s quite a deal, said Katie Enright, a Lake parent of four, who is on the levy committee.
“I’m all for that. … We can invest $94 — I can’t put enough value on that,” Enright said. “This isn’t a money grab by the district. This is well thought out and well planned.”
Her two boys often come home from school in the late summer, sweaty and headachy from the sweltering classrooms at Lake Elementary, she said. There is also inadequate plumbing and storage, and lunches have to be prepared at the high school and brought over because there isn’t enough cafeteria space, Enright said.
“We have to get away from the mindset ‘it was OK when I did that,’” she said of the argument that others didn’t have air conditioning when they were in school years ago. “The world has changed.
“Kids do better when you put them in an environment where they can be successful. Why wouldn’t we want to remove those obstacles?”
The $35 million, 37-year bond issue is for the construction of a new elementary school to replace the current one that was built in 1960.
“We’ve done a lot of planning, a lot of research on this topic and we believe that this is the way to go,” said Superintendent Jim Witt.
Lake school voters are currently paying $101 annually on the 3.3 existing mills being paid on the middle school bond issue.
Voters are being asked to add 2.7 mills, for a total of 6 mills. The 3.3 mills for construction of the middle school, which opened in 2003, has been collected since 2000 and will expire in 2024.
It is not feasible to renovate or add on to the current elementary, Witt said.
“They have what’s called a two-thirds rule,” he said. “If it would cost more than two-thirds to renovate your current building, as opposed to building new, your money is better spent building new.”
The cost to renovate is in excess of 75%, Witt said.
Leppelmeier added that in 2001 when the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission looked at a master plan for the Lake campus, it was past the two-thirds cost.
“It has been decided by the experts in the field that this building is not a suitable building,” she said.
Leppelmeier added that a renovation would also force bringing the entire building up to code for fire suppression, sewer, air conditioning and electric.
“Doing all those things increases the costs astronomically,” she said. “It’s not money well spent.”
First Solar money is being well spent in the district — for operating costs, Witt and Leppelmeier said.
The company announced an expansion this year at its Ohio 795 site, giving the school district a 15-year, 65% tax abatement deal with a total of $1.1 million, in taxes and annual lump sum cash.
This money will be used for operating expenses and will keep Lake off the ballot for new money until 2030, Witt said.
Leppelmeier said that the last time Lake had a new operating levy on the ballot was 2012.
“We have for a long time made our decisions based on what is best for kids, while also trying to be very good stewards of the taxpayer money and that’s what this project and planning is rooted in,” Witt said.
If approved, the bond issue will pay for a new two-story building on the Lemoyne Road campus.
The size of the school will increase from 32 classrooms to 53. The new elementary will be a PK-6 building. The existing elementary houses PK-4, with grades 5-7 in the middle school and grades 8-12 in the high school.
A covered connection will be added to allow staff to move between buildings.
Construction may start in 2022 and the building should be open at the latest for fall 2024, if the bond passes.