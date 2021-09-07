MILLBURY — Over 100 Lake Local School students are in quarantine due to coronavirus.
“Beginning last Friday, Sept. 3, we have a number of cases of COVID-19 on our campus,” said Superintendent Jim Witt. “Additionally, we have had to quarantine over 100 students. Our school nurse and our administration are working very closely with the Wood County Health Department.
Witt, in a follow-up email, said that masks are not required, but are encouraged at Lake.
“We are highly recommending masks but not requiring them. We are allowing parents to make the choice of whether their child or children should wear a mask at this time but we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said.
In correspondence to parents, Witt gave some “COVID Cliffnotes” that may help with understanding the different moving parts that schools are dealing with this year.
“This document highlights that the wearing of masks is the best way to keep kids in school,” he said. “The previous sentence is not an endorsement of masks nor is it a political statement in any way. The Ohio Department of Health has put this information out on its website in the form of a document called K-12 Quarantine in Ohio and the Wood County Health Department has also produced a report entitled Guidelines for Minimizing Contagious Diseases in the Community also found on its website.”
Witt said events, such as homecoming, and extracurricular activities, could be impacted by case numbers.
“We will keep you updated as decisions are made on these activities. We know that co-curricular activities and extracurricular activities are a very important part of the school experience and we want to offer those opportunities as normally as possible, but we also have to weigh the safety of our students and staff in all of these scenarios,” he said.
Witt said that the middle school has been most impacted right now.