MILLBURY — Lake High School graduates will walk across the auditorium stage with their diplomas on Saturday.
The ceremony is the first part of graduation activities, which will continue on March 31 with a parade through the district and a streaming of the diploma walk.
Superintendent Jim Witt said a plan has been laid out to accommodate social distancing for the Saturday diploma acceptance.
The 115 seniors will be invited to come into the high school with family members and follow a marked path to take a diploma off the table and walk across the stage.
The school district has hired a videographer to record the stage walk and put all the seniors together into one production.
“We’re trying to make it as normal as we can be in a very abnormal time,” Witt said.
The May 31 parade will be led by the fire and police departments through the Lake district. The graduation “ceremony” will be uploaded at 2:30 p.m. and be available for viewing, Witt said.
“It’s good but it’s also sad. As a board member, that’s one of the best events of the year,” said board President Tim Krugh of missing graduation.
Board member Brad Blandin urged the seniors to focus on the memories of the last 12 years at Lake and not the last two months of coronavirus.
“My heart breaks for them,” Blandin said. “I want them to know their accomplishments are recognized.”