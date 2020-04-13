MILLBURY — A Lake High School graduate who is the father of four and a leader with a local company, has been selected as the new Lake Local Schools Board of Education member.
Nick Baer of Walbridge was sworn in at the March 30 meeting. He replaces Monica Leppelmeier, who resigned in February, effective March 1, due to career challenges.
Board President Tim Krugh said that six candidates applied and were interviewed.
“Our pool of applicants was the best I’ve seen since I’ve been on the board,” he said. “It was a very difficult decision.”
Baer’s leadership ability and commitment to the district stood out, Krugh said.
“Nick is a Lake graduate. He was an excellent student here and he was a solid athlete,” Krugh said, adding that he used to be Baer’s baseball coach. “I’ve known Nick since he was a little whipper snapper, since he was 5 years old.
“It’s been fun to see him grow into a man. And his success in the business world, at GEM, is very impressive.”
Baer is also a leader on the Toledo Community Foundation and Sun Federal Credit Union.
“He’s had a lot of experience in leadership outside of his business, as well,” Krugh said.
Baer said that his Lake education gave him a solid foundation.
“I have four young children, so I’m going to be involved in the schools for the next 20 years,” he said. “So this was my opportunity to be a part of leading this school into the future.”
The board had 30 days from Leppelmeier’s resignation to fill the spot, Krugh said.
Baer is general manager, service group, for GEM Inc., which is part of Rudolph Libbe Inc., which is based in Walbridge. He is a lifelong member of the community and graduated from Lake.
The last time a seat was open due to a resignation was in summer 2018 when board member Brad Delventhal left after he moved out of the area.
At that time, six people — all Lake High School graduates — applied. Brad Blandin was selected for Delventhal’s seat. Baer was also in that field.
While Lake routinely has several people apply for board seats when they become vacant, there is no competition on the ballot. In recent elections, there has been no opposition.
“I think a lot of people are reluctant to put their name on the ballot. It isn’t that difficult to get a petition. It’s not expensive,” Krugh said. “I think some people are just reluctant to put their name out there and have people vote on it.”