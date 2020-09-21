Random Acts of Walbridge has presented a $1,000 scholarship.
The recipient is Skyler Weaver of Walbridge.
He is the son of Jodi and Ryan Weaver.
Weaver graduated with honors and a GPA of 4.471, a year early from Lake High School.
He is known by teachers and community members as a smart, funny and talented young man who is never too busy to help a friend or tutor younger students.
He was a member of choir, band and theater at Lake High School.
He is currently enrolled at Cuyahoga Community College for an associate degree in music theory which will then take him to Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He aspires to become a music producer/composer and a professional bass player.
His music can be found online under the name “Gretooth.”
Caryl Stone, with Random Acts, said her idea to create a scholarship was based on her own experience of being a shy but hard-working high schooler. She was never in the limelight but loved to be involved in all kinds of clubs and activities and always giving them her all. At graduation, a kind-hearted teacher gave her a little scholarship honoring her hard work and dedication. She decided that when she got the chance, she would do the same for other “unsung hero” graduating seniors.