MILLBURY — Following the governor’s announcement earlier this week that all K-12 students must wear masks, Lake Local Schools’ start date has been pushed back.
“Based on Gov. Mike DeWine’s mandate that all K-12 students must wear masks to school, coupled with Lake Elementary School’s lack of air conditioning, the start date of the Lake Local School District will be pushed back to Tuesday, Sept. 8,” Superintendent Jim Witt announced Wednesday.
“While we look forward to seeing our students as quickly as possible, we think it is in the best interests of approximately 600 of our youngest Flyers and the 85 staff members in the elementary school to wait the extra time so, hopefully, the weather will cool down and the building will be more comfortable. “
Witt also thanked the people who offered to buy additional window air conditioners to install in Lake Elementary classrooms.
“Unfortunately, there is not enough electric capacity in that building to handle the additional load, but your generosity is much appreciated,” he said.
Additional information will be forthcoming, Witt said.
At the July board of education meeting, it was announced that Lake students will be back in school this fall five days a week.
The district has two main options for fall school, Witt said after the July meeting.
One is to bring kids back five days a week, with guidelines in place as recommended by the health department.
There will also be a virtual platform, which will be self-paced and self-guided program, with Lake teachers will be in charge of grading it.
The plan is to have busing, lunches and all students in classes five days a week, Witt said.
Lake has had 25 community members volunteer to hone the back-to-school plan. There are subcommittees, such as transportation, athletics, visitor policy, cleaning and food service.