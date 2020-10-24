MILLBURY — Over 70 students at Lake Middle School have had to be quarantined due to the coronavirus.
At Wednesday’s board of education meeting, Assistant Principal Stephanie Franke said since school started, there have been two positive cases resulting in the quarantines.
“We had our first case, which quarantined 28 middle school students. Our second case today quarantined 44 middle school students,” she said on Wednesday.
“The first case was this past Friday, pretty late in the day, so we worked as quick as we can to get them all taken care of,” Franke said. “Today was much more smoothly, removing the 44 students.”
She said the quarantined students are not missing out on any instruction.
The first quarantine affected fifth-grade students and the most recent one impacted the seventh grade, Franke said.
Superintendent Jim Witt said the school district has been working closely with the Wood County Health Department.
“When we find out that we have a positive test, the first thing we do is call the health department and get their recommendation,” he said. “Whatever they recommend, we do. They are the public health experts.
“We are taking our directives from public health officials,” Witt said. “The open communication lines that we’ve had with that department have just been off the charts. Their customer service has been outstanding.”
Witt said that this school year has had good scenes play out at school.
“The masks have not been an issue,” he said.
Also, discipline referrals are down, and high school and middle attendance is better than in previous school years.
“I think that’s a real tribute to our kids,” Witt said.
Lake has had in-person classes since Sept. 8.
Enrollment in the Flyer Aviation Academy, which is online classes only, is 262, including 67 at elementary, 66 at the middle school and 129 at the high school.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Witt report that bus cameras have been helpful in reducing bullying incidents.
“There’s a lot of he said-she said and the truth is usually somewhere in between,” he said of bus confrontations. “Bus cameras have removed any doubt.
“That has made life much easier from a discipline standpoint,” Witt said.
• Authorized an agreement with Master Electric Energy Sales and AEP Energy after an agreement with the district’s previous supplier was not sufficient, Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier said.
“They are not able to secure us a fixed rate,” she said.
She got nine quotes from energy providers, and this was the lowest.
• Heard that all students are getting free lunches and breakfast.