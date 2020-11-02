MILLBURY – Lake High School held its fall homecoming Oct. 16, and crowned Jenna Muetze and Tyler Saffran as queen and king.
Muetze is the daughter of Todd and Cherie Muetze. She has been involved in majorettes, cheer, art club, student council and Parea. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Toledo for environmental biology.
Saffran is the son of Craig and Debbie Saffran. He has been involved in football, basketball, and baseball. He plans to play baseball or football at an undecided college and major in business or exercise science.
Making up the court were seniors Taylor Asman, Jaxon Delventhal, McKenna Encalado, Mark Garcia, Sienna Garcia, Cleveland King, Hayley St. John and Toran Schroyer.
Underclassmen representatives, as selected by their class, were juniors Connor Moore and Carys Thomas, sophomores Colton Mershon and Megan Pacer, freshmen Morgan Feather and Brandon Darr, and eighth-graders Greyson Reed and Lyla Costanzo.
Asman is the daughter of Curtis and Alice Asman. She has been involved in volleyball, track, National Honor Society and Students in Action. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Toledo and major in nursing.
Delventhal is the son of Brad and Renee Delventhal. He has been involved in Students in Action, student council, football, baseball and basketball. After graduation, he plans to attend college and play baseball.
Encalado is the daughter of Chrissey Encalado and Felipe Encalado. She has been involved in soccer and softball. After graduation, she plans to attend college.
Mark Garcia is the son of Jenene and Tom Ervin. During his years at Lake, he has been involved in football and track. He plans to be a sports medicine doctor and continue his career in the Air National Guard.
Sienna Garcia is the daughter of Jesse Garcia and Lisa Lopez. She has been involved in majorettes, cheerleading, softball and Spanish Club. She plans to attend the University of Findlay for intermediate education and teaching.
King is the son of Barbara Williams and Cleveland King. He has been involved in football, baseball, basketball and Students in Action. After graduation, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in landscaping.
St. John is the daughter of Heather and Victor Rettig. During her years at Lake, she has been involved in varsity soccer, basketball, and track. She plans to attend Lourdes University majoring in early childhood education while playing basketball.
Schroyer is the son of Toby and Amy Schroyer. He has been involved in football, wrestling, baseball and student council. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Toledo and major in business.