MILLBURY — Lake secondary students are getting a technology boost during this time of online learning during coronavirus.
At the March 30 meeting, the school board approved purchasing 800 Chromebooks for students in grades seven-12 at a cost of $168,000.
The Chromebooks are $210 apiece, said Superintendent Jim Witt.
“The board wanted to make sure that they were going to be effective and used the correct way,” Witt said. “They wanted to make sure they were being good stewards of the tax money. They did a lot of research on them. They did a lot of looking into different machines.
“They’ve done a lot of looking into different types of classroom projects and methods of instruction that we could use. We wanted it to be done correctly.”
Wes Bartlett, technology coordinator at Lake, and Jodi Takats, curriculum director and special education gifted services coordinator, had a lot of input, Witt said. They recommended Chromebooks.
“What it came down to, is it’s the best bang for the buck,” Witt said. “They’re relatively inexpensive, but they’re durable.”
The board decided on the Chromebooks at a Feb. 29 workshop, said President Tim Krugh.
“We’ve been working on this off and on for over two years,” Krugh said.
“Our biggest concern is, yes, it’s expensive. But we wanted to research and explore and be convinced it provided a positive benefit to the educational process, not just the thing to do or the trend,” he said. “After studying it over two to three years, I became convinced it won’t solve all the problems but it will add to the educational experience that our students have.”
This technology is just part of the world students are growing up in, Krugh added.
Board member Brad Blandin said the purchase has good timing, with the online teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If there’s a silver lining to what’s going on now, it’s that all these kids are getting an opportunity to try this out,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the board went into an executive session to discuss employment, promotion and compensation, the purchase or sale of property, and negotiations. No action was taken.