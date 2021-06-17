MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools voters will be asked in November to approve constructing a $36 million elementary school.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education voted to put a bond issue on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The additional 2.7 mills, along with the rollover of 3.3 mills that paid for the middle school construction, will construct, furnish and equip a new elementary, said board President Tim Krugh.
“It’s an additional 2.7 mills on what we’re currently paying. That’s the message we’ll be trying to explain to everybody,” he said.
Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier said the new, 2.7 mills will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $94 a year.
According to Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich, Lake school voters are currently paying $101 annually on the 3.3 existing millage.
The current bond levy is a qualified levy that is eligible for the 10% non-business and owner occupied credits, Oestreigh said. The new levy will be a non-qualified levy like any new levy passed after 2013 and will not be eligible for the non business and owner occupied credits, he said.
The maximum number of years over which the principal of the bonds may be paid is 37, according to the board resolution passed unanimously on Wednesday.
The new two-story building would be southwest of the current elementary, in the existing parking for the campus. Once the building is complete, the old school will be demolished for parking.
Pre-kindergarten students through six grade will be in the new school. Currently, Lake Elementary houses 700 students up to fourth grade; students in grades five through seven are in the middle school; and high school is grades eight through 12.
A video of the plans may be shown to the community at the July board meeting.
The new school will have air conditioning and be ADA accessible. The current elementary, which was built in the 1960s, does not have air conditioning and its mechanics are failing and difficult to find part for, Krugh said.
“Basically, it will complete our master plan for the campus and provide us with the learning facilities for the foreseeable future,” he said of a new elementary.
Construction may start in 2022 and the building should be open at the latest for fall 2024, if the bond passes.
This would be an extension of the middle school bond issue, which will expire in 2024. In March 2016, the board refinanced the middle school bond, saving $705,000. The bond was also refinanced in 2007, with a $1 million savings.
The middle school bond issue was initially approved at almost 5 mills, Krugh said, and is down to 3.3 mills.
The Collaborative, Toledo, will be the architect of the new elementary, if the bond passes.
Tax abatement and regular tax money from a First Solar expansion will not be used to build the new elementary, Krugh said.
The tax abatement and other financial deals will give $1.1 million a year to Lake Local Schools. The First Solar expansion, which will open in 2023, will be adjacent to its current factory on Ohio 795 in Lake Township. The first tax abatement deal gave Lake schools $898,000 annually for 15 years; that plant opened in 2019.
“First and foremost, our obligation is to operations. We made that decision, based on our responsibility to keep the schools running appropriately, (that it) was best served by taking that money from First Solar into operations, the general fund, for educating our students,” Krugh said.
“The advantage here is the voters and the taxpayers … we won’t be on the ballot for operating funds until probably 2030. That’s a long time.”
“But we would be if it wasn’t for that,” Leppelmeier said of the tax abatement money from First Solar.
It will be up to the community to decide if they want the building project, and Krugh thinks most do.
“We want to see if the community supports the building, this new state-of-the art educational facility,” he said. “I think there’s widespread support and realization of the need for a new elementary building.”
The middle school was built in 2003. The board approved a $500,000 air conditioning project for it in 2016.
The high school was rebuilt in 2010 after the tornado.
Board member Brad Blandin was absent.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved Matt Butler as PBIS coordinator and for him to receive a $10,000 stipend paid from the student wellness and success grant.
• Accepted the resignation of Jennifer Woodbridge, Title 1 reading teacher, who is staying home to take care of her children.
• Approved the transfer in position for Misty Costanzo from first grade teacher to Title 1 reading.
• Approved overnight field trips for the girls soccer team to Hillard from July 17-18 and the boys soccer team to Strongsville from July 25-27.
• Accepted donations of $10,000 from the athletic boosters to the turf/track fund and $300 from Rich and Rita Henzler for the high school veterans wall.
• Heard from Jodi Takats, director of curriculum and special education, that 220 students in grades kindergarten through 12 attended summer school.
• Heard that 86 incoming kindergarteners went through pre-screening; the average is 90. The 2021-22 school year starts Aug. 26.