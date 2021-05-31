PERRYSBURG – Jonathan Kutz, from Perrysburg, is the top student in the criminal justice program at Penta Career Center.
For Kutz, criminal justice is truly a passion.
“I was actually homeschooled for a very long time, for about nine years. I had wanted to be a police officer for as long as I can imagine.”
His inspiration for becoming a police officer is both extraordinary and honorable.
“My uncle was a homicide detective in Toledo. … I always knew my uncle was a detective and I always thought that was really awesome.”
Some of his other reasoning for wanting to be a police officer was a bit more innocent.
“I loved reading Sherlock Holmes stories as a kid.”
Luckily for Kutz, he came across the criminal justice program by a stroke of luck, or perhaps fate.
“For a while, I was doing auto mechanic work with a friend and I found out that Penta had an auto tech program so I came and while I was here, I found out about the criminal justice program.
“I had a meeting with Mr. Wolford and I fell in love with that program. I realized that I had the opportunity to pursue that dream of mine so I came here for (criminal justice).”
Beyond his passion, Kutz has exemplified an impressive amount of talent and skill for his craft. This past year, he placed first in the Crime Scene Investigation contest through SkillsUSA.
He has nothing but positive memories from his time at Penta.
“It’s been awesome. I’ve loved just about every moment of it. I’ve gotten more certifications than I could count.
“We get so much experience here learning little things … the practical hands-on stuff we get to do is also really exciting.”
He plans to attend Bowling Green State University where he will study accounting and criminal justice. Kutz has already earned over 20 credits from BGSU.
Kutz’s long-term goal is obtaining his law degree to make himself a viable candidate for the FBI.