PEMBERVILLE — A member of the Eastwood Local Schools community for three decades is a new member of the board of education.
The board met Monday and selected Darlene Krukemyer to fill the seat vacated by Sherri Sheffler, who resigned.
Krukemyer has been officer manager since 2014 for Wolf Propane LLC, Wolf’s Blooms and Berries Ltd. and Jim Wolf Farms. In that position she has been responsible for accounts payable, accounts receivable, account reconciliations, payroll, budget review, tax filing, preparation of financials for CPA, customer service, and oral and written communications.
She formerly worked for an insurance association in Bowling Green.
Although not an Eastwood graduate herself, her two sons and husband Dale are Eagles alumni.
Krukemyer is from Dundee, Michigan, and has lived for 30 years in the Eastwood community.
She said she is honored to serve as a board member. She said her involvement in the community gives her the opportunity to speak with a broad range of people, and use information learned as a board member.
“The ultimate goal is to provide our students with the best education possible,” Krukemyer said.
“The next two years will be challenging for our school system and our community as we address an uncertain economy, school safety and the overall mental health of students and staff,” Krukemyer wrote in her application. “I believe my community involvement and small business experience give me a broad perspective into the needs of our students, educators and community.”
“We were very pleased with the number and quality of people who applied,” said board President Jim Rogers. “I wondered should we take the top five but all nine were so good so (the board decided) let’s interview everybody.”
The board interviewed nine applicants last week.
The other eight were Angela Blausey, Charles Steagall, Thomas Middleton Jr., Terry Farris, Karina Hahn-Claydon, Ashley Culp, Jason Unger and Brytannie Strayer.
“Darlene has long-standing ties in the community and is very respected throughout the community,” Rogers said.
He said the vote was unanimous.
The board on June 13 accepted the resignation of Sherri Sheffler, who had served as a member since 2010.
Krukemyer will serve the remaining first two years of Sheffler’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. She may run for election in November 2023 those final two years, then will be eligible to run for a full four-year term in November 2025.
Krukemyer is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pemberville and a former member of the Eastwood Theater Boosters and Eastwood Vocal Music Boosters.