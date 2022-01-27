TONTOGANY – Whether it’s supplying food for kids to take home or giving a helping hand to families in crisis, Otsego High School students are ready to help.
Knights Have Your Back and Knights in Shining Armor were both developed with the Otsego community in mind.
Knights Have Your Back was created five years ago to provide kids with non-perishable food to take home over the weekend. Members place the food in bags and deliver them to the elementary for distribution in youngsters’ backpacks, or adviser Jessica Vollmar places it in the lockers of the upper-grade students.
Food is provided to more than 25 families each week.
At the beginning of the school year, families are asked to return a questionnaire if they are in need of food — no questions asked.
“If you want the food, I’m going to give it to you,” Vollmar said.
Knights Have Your Back is an extracurricular. Vollmar said she may have 20 kids show up one week and five the next.
Junior Joey Manley has consistently shown up, since his freshman year.
He said that every Thursday, the group delivers bags of food to the elementary school. Teachers then place items in student backpacks for them to take home for the weekend.
“I enjoy giving back to the community and helping people out that need it,”Manley said.
“I enjoy being able to help out families that might need it and being able to give back is important to me,” said senior Ellie Feehan.
Sophomores Emily Genson and Kendall St. John said they got involved to give back to the community.
Joseph Dzierwa has been involved with Knights Have Your Back for all four of his years in high school. He said a lot of his friends were in the group, and when Vollmar approached him about joining, he said yes.
“I liked doing it and giving back to the community, so I’ve continued doing it,” he said.
“Knowing you can do good for the community and do something good to look back at night” is why Dzierwa has stayed involved. “Knowing that you’re helping other people helps a lot too.”
Senior Devin Coon said he started helping out last year when he took Vollmar’s culinary class.
“I really liked it because this is a great community and helping anyone out in the community feels really good,” Coon said.
Junior Adam Kosinski said this is his first year volunteering and he thinks the.
“I love the fact that we’re able to help out all of these kids with food insecurities,” he said.
“I find the ones with big hearts,” said Vollmar, who is a family and consumer sciences teacher.
“They’ve lived here their whole life and I’ve known most of them since they were young. They come from families who want to give back. They’re from Otsego, they know what it’s like to be an Otsego Knight and they want to give back,” Vollmar said.
V0llmar said she started Knights Have Your Back her first year at Otsego. That first year it was 100% student operated and the money was raised in her personal finance classes.
As the program has grown, she has been able to get grants, money contributions and food donations.
“The community has been so giving I’ve been able to keep them going for five years without the students having to raise the money themselves,” Vollmar said.
She estimated the program gives out about 1,200 bags a food a year.
Vollmar said she has a second degree in dietetics, and has learned a lot about food insecurities.
“To me, it was a matter that something needed to be done and no one else was doing it,” she said.
Every week, students get two snacks, one drink, a protein, a soup, a rice, a pasta, a vegetable, two fruits and two breakfasts.
“It’s a lot of food,” she said, adding she spends around $5,000-$7,000 each year.
“I would like to see there never be a hungry kids in the Otsego School District ever again,” Vollmar said.
Both Knights Have Your Back and Knights in Shining Armor are run without funding from the district.
Science teacher Megan Pierce, who oversees Knights in Shining Armor, said Friday’s fundraiser keeps them flush. Pierce said her group has more than 30 donated baskets for Friday’s silent auction. Proceeds will be split between the two programs.
Knights In Shining Armor provides hygiene items, clothing, gas cards and gift certificates.
Pierce said she developed the program four years ago in answer to fundraising events for district families such as Caly Bevier and Duane Smoyer. She wondered why nothing was put in place that could be a well of whatever anyone needs, whenever they need it.
She said she has spent $100-$500 on each of 40 families over the last four years, including seven so far in 2022. She estimated that $14,000 has been spent since the start of the program.
“It’s hard to see community members in need and be able to understand that we have only have so much we can help with,” Pierce said.
They have assisted a family that had a water leak in their home, and one that lost their house in Grand Rapids.
Knights in Shining Armor assistance is offered year round.