TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools is losing a secretary who has been with the district for more than four decades.
Bonnie Armitage started as secretary at Grand Rapids Elementary in 1979, moved to the consolidated elementary in Tontogany in 2012 and will end her career in September after 42 years.
“I love the job, I truly love it,” Armitage said after admitting she never thought she’d be there that long.
She said she would continue with the job, except she has had some health issues that convinced her now was the time to leave.
“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m really, really going to miss it because I love it so much.”
Armitage said that she stayed for so many years because she loves the kids and the people she works with. She said she is now seeing the grandchildren of students she knew in 1979.
“Sometimes when I see them come in, I think oh my gosh, I am so old.
“But it’s funny because you knew their personalities,” Armitage said about former students, “and you can see the characteristics of their kids or grandkids. It’s kind of rewarding.”
One former student’s daughter always called her “Band-Aid Mommy,” and still does to this day, Armitage said.
She also gets called Mimi occasionally, which her grandchildren, who attend school at Otsego, call her.
She also is called Mrs. Bonnie and Mrs. A.
Superintendent Adam Koch called Armitage a phenomenal person.
“She’s been a staple in our community and in our buildings going back to Grand Rapids,” he said. “She has always been the face of the elementary.
“I think she is an Otsego Knight for life,” Koch said.
The job now is very different from when she started, Armitage said.
Back then she often put in 60-hour weeks to keep up. She would spend her vacation time in July sorting the office and preparing for the new year.
She had between 350-400 students, and she had to type their attendance sheet every year.
Now attendance of all 900 students in the district is tracked with a click of the computer.
When Armitage started the job, everything was done on a mimeograph. In 2021, she just prints it out.
Her title now is administrative assistant, and she oversees attendance, EMIS reporting and special education reporting in the preschool.
Armitage said she is especially proud of being selected by the Educational Office Professionals of Ohio as the Educational Office Professional of the Year in 20114.
She said she typically knows all of the students by the time they leave the school, except for last year when it was hard to memorize the kindergarteners with masks.
She and husband Jim are high school sweethearts, having met on her 16th birthday.
“We’ve been together ever since.”
They have eight grandchildren and seven either graduated from Otsego or are attending now.
Their three daughters are Otsego graduates and two of their sons-in-law are Otsego alumni.
Armitage attended Haskins Elementary. The former Washington Township building was her junior high school.
She said the district consolidated Haskins, Tontogany and Weston in 1958 and added Grand Rapids in 1968.
Armitage was in the first graduating classes in 1969 that represented all four communities.
She had around 80 members in her graduating class.
She says she stayed in Otsego because of the community.
“If you need something, there is always somebody that will step forward and help out,” Armitage said.
She praised the community for its support and Koch for his leadership.
“If you’ve got somebody good at the top … he’s very student minded and community oriented and what’s best for the kids. That filters down.”
Her kids got an excellent education at Otsego, she added.
Armitage is not out the door completely.
She will remain as a substitute officer worker and substitute aide.
Her retirement plans including spending more time at their camper at East Harbor near Marblehead. Armitage also has a particular task she wants to accomplish.
“I learned in junior high the 88 counties in Ohio, but I’ve forgotten them, so I want to relearn them.”