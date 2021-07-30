The Wood County Fair will be honoring a couple of Bowling Green legends this year.
The senior fair board has named Gene and Rita Klotz, owners of Klotz Floral & Garden Center, as the grand marshals for the fair.
Brock Abke, director on the senior fair board, said they selected the Klotzes as sort of a thank you for their years of serving Bowling Green.
“With them retiring this year, we thought this was a good opportunity to recognize them for all the years of their support,” Abke said.
Klotz Floral & Garden Center opened in 1918 by Frank Klotz, Gene’s grandfather. The business has stayed on the same land that Frank Klotz bought.
In 1970, Gene and Rita took over the business. For the last 51 years, the Klotzes expanded the store and became a staple in the Bowling Green community.
The business was always run by the family. Gene’s older sister and brother-in-law were named owners in 1970. Gene and Rita’s son, Eric, also worked at the business. Eric started working there when he was 10 years old.
The business closed down in late June as the Klotzes decided to retire.
Gene Klotz said they have been going to the fair since they were a part of 4-H back in the ‘60s. He also said he showed cattle at the fair as a teenager.
Whenever they had time, the Klotzes would always try to make it to the fair.
“As long as we were in town and we weren’t vacationing, we would be at the fair at different times,” Gene Klotz said.
The business was also a huge supporter of the fair.
Klotz said they have done displays at the fair for years. They did landscape displays, arrangement displays and had a miniature garden there for a couple of years.
He also said they would donate arm bouquets for the junior fair queen and her court.
Klotz is excited to have a normal fair this year, after the coronavirus pandemic limited it to a junior fair in 2020. He said he is glad the kids can have a normal fair again. He also said the fair is really for the kids and the clubs.
“When it was void last year, that made it tough on the young people. It’s nice they are able to do it normally this year,” Klotz said.
Klotz said he thought being named grand marshals was a way for the fair to say thank you for their years of service to the Bowling Green community. He appreciates the fair for asking them to be a part of the fair.
“We’re proud to have been chosen to do it, that was nice,” he said.
Even after retirement, Gene and Rita will be playing an important role in the community. Gene is already preparing for the parade.
“I gotta practice waving,” he said with a chuckle.