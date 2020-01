Kitchen skills sizzle for firefighter

2 pounds ground sausage

1 8-ounce block of cream cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup mild cheddar cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic minced

1 1/2 teaspoons of onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 jar of spaghetti sauce (I use Dei Fratelli)

1 box of jumbo shell noodles

Directions

Crumble and cook the ground sausage with the seasonings until done and drain the grease. While sausage is cooking place water to boil and boil the noodles according to package.

Mix together the ricotta cheese and sour cream.

Once sausage is cooked and drained, return it to the skillet and add the cream cheese and cook until melted and incorporated into the sausage. Add the ricotta mixture and remove skillet from heat.

Preheat oven at 350.

Add 1/3 of the sauce to a 9x13 baking pan and stuff the shells with the mixture placing the stuffed shells into the pan. Top the shells with the remaining sauce and mozzarella cheese and mild cheddar.

Bake at 350 for 20-30 minutes and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.