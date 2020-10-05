JERRY CITY – Elmwood High School held its fall homecoming Sept. 25 and named queen Kaylie Kingery and king Zach Endicott.
Kingery is the daughter of Brian and Carrie Kingery. She participates in varsity golf, choir, band, prom committee, student council, National Honor Society, and the musical. Out of school Kaylie participates in her church youth group. She works at Culver’s in Findlay. She plans to major in forensic science in college.
Endicott is the son of Kristina and Steve Endicott. He is involved in wrestling and baseball. He plans to become a Marine Corps officer in the future and leaves for boot camp in June. Once finished, he will attend Bowling Green State University for four years and then he will go to Quantico, Virginia, for OCS training.
The attendants included seniors Regan Watters, Jacoby Addy, Carly Dibling and Mason Coulter; juniors Grace Tienarend and William Keiffer; sophomores Sophie Piper and Mason Mossbarger; and freshmen Riley Daniels and Colin Campbell.
Watters is the daughter of Chris and Susan Watters. Her school-related activities include cross country and basketball. Outside of school, she participates in the Perry Go-Getters 4-H Club. She works at Checkers Car Wash in Findlay. She plans to attend the University of Findlay to become a veterinarian.
Addy is the son of Beth Mathias and Scott Addy of Jerry City. He participates on the football team.
Dibling is the daughter of Julie Dibling of Bloomdale and Stace Dibling of Wayne. She is a member of the varsity cheer team, track team, prom committee, Spanish club and Art club. She was picked to be the Elmwood representative at Girls State and is active in the Farmcrafters 4-H club. She works at Gordon Food Service in Findlay. She plans to attend BGSU and earn a degree in psychology.
Coulter is the son of Lance and Tina Coulter of Wayne. He is active in Robotics club, National Honor Society, student council and the school musicals, and he takes CCP courses through BGSU. He is pursuing his private pilot certification in his free time. He is the owner of M.T. Fabrication and also works for Coulter Custom Clearing and LCBS Rentals. He plans to attend BGSU to study mechatronics engineering.
Tienarend is the daughter of Todd and Caralyn Tienarend, of rural Bloomdale. She participates in varsity cheerleading, and she is vice president of Elmwood FFA. Outside of school, she is a member of the Perry Go-Getters 4-H Club and a dancer at D&M Dance Expressions.
Keiffer is the son of Karla and Greg Keiffer, of Wayne. He plays baseball and football for the Royals. He works at the Country Farmhouse in Wayne.
Piper is the daughter of Heather Piper. Her school-related activities include varsity volleyball, track, and student council. She is also vice president of the sophomore class. Outside of school, she plays for the club volleyball team Latitude.
Mossbarger is the son of Eric and Jennifer Mossbarger. His school-related activities include varsity football and baseball. He is also involved in travel baseball.
Daniels is the daughter of Jeff and Holly Daniels of Cygnet. In school, she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, student council, Spanish club and art club.
Campbell is the son of Heather and Jeff Campbell of Risingsun. He is active in football, wrestling and baseball.
The 2019 royalty returned to crown the new honorees.
Aleiya Douglas, the daughter of Dionna and Kyle Brenamen of Fostoria and Scot and Denice Douglas of Fostoria, is attending the University of Cincinnati.
Zach Abke, the son of Gregg and Renee Abke of Portage, is attending BGSU majoring in marketing.
Helping with the coronation ceremony were four elementary assistants, all first graders in the Elmwood district with at least one parent who graduated from Elmwood.
Carrying the queen’s roses was Lilly Zeigler, daughter of Daniel and Heidi Zeigler of Wayne. Both of her parents are 1995 graduates of Elmwood. She wants to be a fitness instructor.
Carrying the king’s crown was Coen Wickard, the son of Nolan and Amanda Wickard. His mother graduated in 1998 from Elmwood and his father in 1993. He wants to be a “computer man” where he will take care of computers while also being a YouTuber.
Carrying the queen’s crown was Emerson Wickard, daughter of Nolan and Amanda Wickard. He graduated in 1993, while she graduated in 1998. She wants to be a chef and own her own restaurant named the “Wickle.”
Carrying the game ball was Gage Mareches, son of Mark and Cami Mareches of Fostoria. He is a 2001 graduate of Elmwood and she is a 2005 graduate. Gage wants to be a lineman, like his father.