BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down.
Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district.
When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education meeting, he declined to comment then immediately left when the meeting was adjourned.
He could not be reached for comment.
King sold his home on Emerson Road in Wayne in July and purchased a home on Larchwood Boulevard in Bowling Green, according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office website.
He is continuing to live in the Elmwood district while the new home is being renovated, according to Superintendent Tony Borton.
“Once he officially moves into Bowling Green into his new house, he has to leave the board,” Borton said. “Mr. King knows exactly when he has to leave the board.”
Ohio Revised Code stipulates that a school board member must reside within the district in which he or she was elected.
King was reelected to the school board in November. Once he moves, the board will appoint someone to fill his term through 2025.
“He will not finish his term,” Borton said.
King is a 1981 Elmwood graduate and has four children who have graduated from the district.
“We have appreciated his service on the board,” said President Debbie Reynolds during the meeting.
After the meeting adjourned, Reynolds said while she knew King had purchased a home in Bowling Green, it was her understanding he was going to live with a family member in the Elmwood district while the new home is remodeled.
This will be the second school board member Elmwood will have to replace in one year.
David Lee resigned from the board in February, less that two months after taking office.
Jeremie Pennington, who placed third behind Lee and King in the November 2021 election, was appointed to fill the seat.
“It will be another challenge,” Reynolds said about replacing King.
“We would hope that he would give the board an adequate time to find a replacement that would benefit our school district,” she said.