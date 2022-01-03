Iris Thielen is the Random Acts of Walbridge’s 2021 Random Acts Scholarship recipient. Thielen embodies the values that this $1,000 scholarship stands for. She works hard to do her best, not just at school, but also at home and in the community. She plans to attend Owens Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Toledo to major in criminal justice. Her goal is to pursue a career as a forensic scientist/crime scene investigator.
