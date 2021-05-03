FREMONT — Terra State Community College will hold KidsCollege July 26-29 on campus.
KidsCollege is designed for students entering first through eighth grade and offers classes in creative arts, science, technology and fitness. Students have the opportunity to sign up for a maximum of four classes during the day, and each class is 1 hour 15 minutes long. Morning and afternoon sessions are available.
More information and a class catalog are available at Terra.edu/KidsCollege.
This is the 28th year for KidsCollege, which was canceled last summer due to coronavirus. Because of COVID-19, this year will have smaller class sizes. Classes will be capped at 10 students per class for social distancing, fewer classes are offered than traditionally. In a typical year, the program registers approximately 300 students.
“We are thrilled to bring KidsCollege back this year,” said Holly Hoffman, coordinator for workforce and community education, “I truly missed seeing the students last year, but I am excited to have several new classes this year that I think will captivate the students.”
A supervised lunch is available for students who are registered for all-day programming. An additional program is available from 3:15-5:15 p.m. for parents needing extra time to pick up their children at the end of the day.
Registration for KidsCollege can be completed online at learn.terra.edu, via email at learn@terra.edu, by phone at 419.559.2255, by mail to Terra State Community College, ATTN: KidsCollege, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont, OH 43420 or in-person at the Kern Center in the General Technologies Building on the Fremont campus.
An early registration discount of 10% is available for students registered by June 4. A family registration discount of 15% is available for registering for four or more classes from the same household.